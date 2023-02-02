Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $416.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 160,205 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 4.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.67 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.94 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned 1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 33,260 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $236.14 per share and a market cap of $62.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a price-book ratio of 9.02.

During the quarter, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 233,840 shares of ARCA:CCOR for a total holding of 388,300. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.06.

On 02/02/2023, Core Alternative ETF traded for a price of $31.11 per share and a market cap of $567.76Mil. The stock has returned 0.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Core Alternative ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.03.

The guru established a new position worth 48,080 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.24 per share and a market cap of $19.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 3,885 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 7,794. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.43 per share and a market cap of $2,303.06Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 45.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

