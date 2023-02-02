NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board is a private investment management organization based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The organization acts as the manager of the New Mexico retirement system, focusing on “providing secure retirement benefits for New Mexico's educational employees--past, present and future.” The origins of the organization can be traced back to the 1925 retirement act led by John Hall. The first iteration of the company catered only to faculty members at the university level and would have no required contributions from either employees or university. The organization would then increase its scope to include firemen in the following years and then go on to include all public teachers by 1933. Along with the Education Retirement Act, the organization would continue to evolve, encompassing more and more groups of people such as returning service men and women and modifying its management board. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has expanded to now have additional offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The organization invests in the public equity, alternative, and fixed income markets on a global scale, allocating its assets in the stocks of small and large cap companies. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, consumer discretionary, real estate, consumer staples, industrials, utilities and telecommunications, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The organization holds its allocations an average of just under 30 quarters although it only holds its top 10 allocations for 16.2 quarters on average. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now caters to over 65,000 active members, 49,000 inactive members, and 45,000 retirees and manages one of the “highest-ranking public pension plans in the country in terms of return on investment.”

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 904 stocks valued at a total of $1.86Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD’s top five trades of the quarter.

NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 79,300 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.43 per share and a market cap of $2,303.06Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 45.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 33,100 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/02/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $252.75 per share and a market cap of $1,881.42Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-book ratio of 10.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 33,300 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 02/02/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.43 per share and a market cap of $1,305.64Bil. The stock has returned -26.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 30,800 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/02/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $105.15 per share and a market cap of $1,072.70Bil. The stock has returned -30.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 26,100 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 02/02/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.43 per share and a market cap of $1,306.23Bil. The stock has returned -27.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

