JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference on March 7 at 5:40 pm ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/ and a replay will be available at the same address.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737750/Amdocs-CFO-COO-Tamar-Rapaport-Dagim-to-Speak-at-the-Morgan-Stanley-Technology-Media-Telecom-Investor-Conference





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership