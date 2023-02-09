Spetz Announces Convertible Debenture and Warrant Offering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Spetz Inc. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ), (OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has completed an offering of secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to arm's length parties for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.

The offering was structured as notional units consisting of one (1) $1,000 aggregate principal Debenture, maturing nine (9) months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date"), and 33,333.333 share purchase warrants of Spetz (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one common share in the capital of Spetz (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Debentures shall bear interest at a rate of 1% per month, calculated monthly in advance, and shall be payable, in cash, quarterly. Spetz reserves the right to repay the Debentures, without penalty, in whole or in part, prior to the Maturity Date, on 30 days prior written notice to the holders of the Debentures in advance of repayment or redemption.

The principal amount of each Debenture shall be convertible, for no additional consideration, into Common Shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date at a conversion price equal to $0.05 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Spetz may require the holders of the Debentures to effect the conversion of the entire principal amount owed thereunder at the Conversion Price, upon giving the holders of the Debentures not less than 30 days prior written notice, in the event that and only for so long as on the date prior to the date of notice, the 15 day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal or greater than $0.12.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Convertible Debentures will be used for general working capital purposes.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

