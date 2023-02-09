TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL" or "the Company") (TSX:CCL.A and CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment today of Ms. Angella V. Alexander to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Alexander is currently Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS), a global, industry-leading automation solutions provider. As CHRO, Ms. Alexander is responsible for the development of the company's people and execution of its sustainability strategies. Prior to joining ATS, Ms. Alexander was Vice President Human Resources, Building Products and Integrated Supply Chain, Home and Building Technologies at Honeywell International Inc. Ms. Alexander has also held various roles of increasing responsibility within human resources at Ford Motor Company where she held leadership positions within the US and Canada, as well as terms in the United Kingdom, Romania and Brazil. Through her career she has gained extensive global experience in industrial manufacturing, organisation transformation, and complex labour-related issues.

Ms. Alexander holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women's Studies from the University of Rochester and will bring to the Board extensive global expertise in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, particularly in the areas of human resources and talent management, transformative leadership, ESG and sustainability.

Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Angella Alexander to our Board and look forward to the significant value her global expertise and experience will bring."

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

