Virent Bio-Based Fuel Used in Third Milestone Demonstration Flight Powered With 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Virent's plant-based synthesized aromatic kerosene today helped power an Emirates Airline demonstration flight, the first in the Middle East and North Africa to use 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one engine and traditional jet fuel in the other. Virent, a Marathon Petroleum Corp. (

NYSE:MPC, Financial) subsidiary, used its BioForming® process to produce the synthesized aromatic kerosene (SAK), a critical component that made the 100% SAF possible.ff9d1283-a425-4900-bf66-914f3b7a8568.png

"Virent's technology converts widely available, plant-based sugars into the compounds that make it possible to fuel a jet engine without the need to blend SAF with traditional jet fuel," said Dave Kettner, President and General Counsel of Virent, Inc. "Along with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, we are committed to meeting today's energy needs while investing in an energy diverse future, and today's flight is a great example of this commitment. We're excited about this opportunity to work with our forward-thinking colleagues at Emirates, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell and Neste as we demonstrate that we can power sustainable aviation without modifying today's engines or the infrastructure that serves the airline industry."

Today's SAF - typically made from used cooking oil or other plant-based oil feedstocks - has to be blended with petroleum products because SAF lacks a component called "aromatics," which is required to meet today's jet fuel specifications. Virent's SAK, made from renewable plant sugars, provides those aromatics..

Because Virent's SAK is made from plant-based sugars as feedstocks, the carbon impact on a lifecycle basis is less than that of petroleum-based fuels. Virent is targeting greater than 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for SAK from a commercial project, with the potential to achieve net zero emissions using options such as renewable electricity, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and sequestration in the production of SAK. Virent has also developed data from engine testing that shows an SAF blend using its SAK is cleaner burning and has lower particulate matter emissions than conventional jet fuels.

"We share Emirates Airline's goals of minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and scaling up the supply chain for SAF," said Kettner. "Because SAF is a relatively new fuel technology, it's critical that we collaborate on flights like this to bring SAF into more widespread use."

This latest use of Virent's technology to help power jet engines with 100% SAF comes after successful demonstration flights with United Airlines in December 2021 and Gulfstream in December 2022.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737785/Virent-Bio-Based-Fuel-Used-in-Third-Milestone-Demonstration-Flight-Powered-With-100-Sustainable-Aviation-Fuel

img.ashx?id=737785

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.