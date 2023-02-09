Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 16, 2023

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Jumia Technologies AG (

NYSE:JMIA, Financial), ("Jumia"), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:
US Dial-in (Toll Free): 888-506-0062
International Dial-in: 973-528-0011
United Kingdom Toll Free: 0800 520 0845
Entry Code: 431353

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

Please visit the Investor Relations website to view the press release and accompanying slides ahead of the conference call.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, present across 11 countries in Africa. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve consumers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in selected markets.

On the marketplace, more than 100,000 sellers offer a broad range of goods and services.

Jumia Logistics facilitates the delivery of goods in a convenient and reliable way, leveraging an extensive network of third-party logistics service providers, seamlessly integrated through the Jumia proprietary technology platform.

JumiaPay offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions on the Jumia platform, with the intention of integrating additional financial services in the future.

Contacts

Safae Damir
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Abdesslam Benzitouni
Head of PR and Communications
[email protected]

