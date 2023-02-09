Inter&Co Stock Liquidity Update

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co (“Company”) ( INTR and B3: INBR32), the premier Super App in the Americas providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers in Brazil and the US, informs that StoneCo announced today that it has sold 16,829,094 shares of Inter&Co, the totality of StoneCo's remaining stake in the Company, representing 4.20% of Inter&Co total shares. The sale of these shares in the open market may contribute to an increase in liquidity in Inter&Co shares.

About Inter&Co
Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App in the Americas providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers in Brazil and the US. The features offered in the same digital ecosystem include a complete range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

