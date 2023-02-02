Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2344 SPRUCE STREET, SUITE A BOULDER, CO 80302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,670,755 shares in ARCA:SRHQ, giving the stock a 54.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.36 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, SRH U.S. Quality ETF traded for a price of $28.5108 per share and a market cap of $105.60Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SRH U.S. Quality ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 6,745 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 02/02/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $48.47 per share and a market cap of $21.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:PTY. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.48 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds traded for a price of $13.87 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-book ratio of 1.01 and a price-sales ratio of 15.82.

The guru sold out of their 1,500-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.08 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $181.67 per share and a market cap of $57.67Bil. The stock has returned 7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC bought 1,128 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 8,430. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.38 per share and a market cap of $282.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.