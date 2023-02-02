Ardent Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ardent Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 142,188 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 33.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.57 per share and a market cap of $685.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,874-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $520.14 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $517.91 per share and a market cap of $229.81Bil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-book ratio of 10.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ardent Capital Management, Inc. bought 22,581 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 25,761. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 02/02/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.43 per share and a market cap of $1,305.95Bil. The stock has returned -27.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 9,180-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $105.15 per share and a market cap of $1,072.70Bil. The stock has returned -30.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,201-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 0.5600000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $393.96 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.78 per share and a market cap of $384.63Bil. The stock has returned -7.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

