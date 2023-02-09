TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of January 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (

NYSE:TEAF, Financial).

As of January 31, 2023, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $250.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $219.9 million, or $16.30 per share.

As of January 31, 2023, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 826%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2023.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)Per Share
Investments
$248.3$18.41
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.60.04
Other Assets
1.90.14
Total Assets
250.818.59

Credit Facility Borrowings
30.32.24

Other Liabilities
0.60.05
Net Assets
$219.9$16.30

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on the fund's portfolio web page at cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf.

TEAF also provides update on direct investments, impact statistics and publishes quarterly commentary.
TEAF provides an update on the fund's direct investments, portfolio asset allocation and structure types on the company website at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/#portfolio. Details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published on the website here https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/#deal-summaries-list. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information
For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com or contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected].

SOURCE: Ecofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737806/TEAF-Provides-Unaudited-Balance-Sheet-Information-and-Asset-Coverage-Ratio-Updates-as-of-January-31-2023

img.ashx?id=737806

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.