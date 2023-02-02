Loomis Full-Year Report January - December 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023

Strong end to a record year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis delivered another strong quarter which resulted in the full year 2022 achieving the highest revenue and operating result ever. The record revenue has been supported by continued strong organic growth across all segments. The Group's organic growth increased to 11.8 percent (10.5) in the quarter and 14.4 percent (5.6) for the full year.

The operating margin (EBITA%) amounted to 11.2 percent (11.2) in the quarter and 10.8 percent (9.9) for the full year. The margin was impacted positively by increased volumes but negatively by challenges in the labor market as well as the inflationary pressure on the cost base.

Comments on full-year 2022 and quarter 4

  • Revenue for the full-year 2022 was SEK 25,315 million (19,723). Real growth was 15.9 percent (9.9) of which organic growth was 14.4 percent (5.6). Net income full-year 2022, was SEK 1,602 million (1,104).
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter was SEK 6,731 million (5,325). Real growth was 12.1 percent (14.9) of which organic growth was 11.8 percent (10.5).
  • Operating income (EBITA)1) for the quarter was SEK 754 million (594) and operating margin (EBITA) was 11.2 ­percent (11.2).
  • Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 745 million (547) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 11.1 percent (10.3).
  • Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 619 million (500) and net income was SEK 508 million (359).
  • Earnings per share before dilution for the quarter were SEK 7.05 (4.82) and after dilution 7.04 (4.82).
  • Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 584 million (433) in the quarter, equivalent to 80 percent (75) of operating income (EBITA).
  • Loomis AB repurchased 661,000 own shares during the fourth quarter. The Board of Directors has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares during the first quarter 2023.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend, for 2022, of SEK 12.00 per share (8.50).

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

February 2, 2023

Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3707601/1821809.pdf

Loomis Full-year report January-December 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3707601/a7054a1c020200b8.pdf

Loomis Full-year report January-December 2022 - press release

favicon.png?sn=IO03976&sd=2023-02-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-full-year-report-january--december-2022-301737120.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO03976&Transmission_Id=202302020249PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO03976&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.