FICO and FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD Partner to Help West African Firms Accelerate Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Global analytics software provider FICO today announced a partnership with FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD, a member of FlexiP Group, to bring advanced decision management and analytics tools to companies across West Africa. FPG will sell, implement and support FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system and FICO® Xpress Optimization, leading tools that businesses use to automate high-volume decisions, rapidly change strategies and leverage advanced analytics to improve performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005024/en/

More information: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.flexipgroup.com%2F

“West African companies are engaged in digital transformation initiatives that have gotten extra momentum from the pandemic,” said Rex Mafiana, CEO of FlexiP Group, a leading enterprise IT solutions provider and systems integrator, with specialties in financial services, telecommunication, energy, oil & gas, and healthcare. “Across all industries, it’s critical to be able to automate more decisions, to change strategies faster, and to increase efficiency. FICO has world-class tools that can help our customers be more competitive, and also help our own development team develop new products.”

“Rules management and mathematical optimization are the core technologies for better decisions,” said Mark Farmer, who manages partner relationships for FICO in EMEA. “FPG has deep domain expertise in multiple industries in West Africa, and can help businesses there use these technologies to transform their performance.”

As FICO’s flagship rules authoring solution, FICO%26reg%3B+Blaze+Advisor%26reg%3B+decision+rules+management+system maximizes control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides businesses across multiple industries with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter, transparent, and better business decisions.

FICO%26reg%3B+Xpress+Optimization allows businesses to easily build, deploy and use optimization solutions that crunch through millions of potential scenarios to find the ideal solution. Standard capabilities include scalable high-performance solvers and algorithms, flexible modeling environments, rapid application development, comparative scenario analysis and reporting capabilities, for on-premises and cloud installations.

FICO was named Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisions Platforms.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com

About FPG

FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited (a member of FlexiP Group) is an information technology company committed to helping you and your organization achieve extreme business agility with confidence!

https%3A%2F%2Fflexipgroup.com%2Fabout-fpg-ts%2F

FICO and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005024r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005024/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.