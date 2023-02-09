Apex Systems UK Branch Recognized as a Top Place to Work by Great Place to Work®

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Apex Systems, a leading technology services firm, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® – UK. Through the Certification process, Great Place to Work captures valuable employee feedback using their research-driven Trust Index™ survey and details about the programs and practices that make our workplace unique. Organizations scoring more than 65% on the Trust Index are certified as Great Places to Work. This sets Apex apart because over 93% of Best Workplace™ employees would highly recommend their organization’s services and products.

Through the survey process, Great Place to Work® uncovered that 100% of Apex employees in the UK agree that:

  • Management has a clear view of where the Apex is going and how to get there.
  • When you join Apex, you are made to feel welcome.
  • People at Apex are treated fairly, regardless of their age.
  • Employees can take time off from work when they need it.
  • Apex is a physically safe place to work.

“In 2020, Apex took the opportunity to acquire a new business in Europe, including our UK offices. It is exciting to see how these employees have integrated into the Apex culture and are thriving in their new work environments. It is an honor to receive this distinction from Great Place to Work® and I look forward to seeing what comes next for this group,” says Sean Casey, Apex President.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see the team develop and expand even whilst during a transition phase to join the Apex family, then to have a multiyear acknowledgment of ‘Best Place to Work’ is the ultimate recognition for the whole team and their efforts. Everyone should be very proud of their achievements and their contribution to our successes,” commended Robin Irvine, Vice President of Consulting Services – Consumer and Industrial (NA & EMEA) for Apex Systems.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a segment of ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally and has used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Its unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations as well as the acclaimed UK’s Best Workplaces, UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, and UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly “great place to work.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005300r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005300/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.