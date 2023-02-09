Apex Systems, a leading technology services firm, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® – UK. Through the Certification process, Great Place to Work captures valuable employee feedback using their research-driven Trust Index™ survey and details about the programs and practices that make our workplace unique. Organizations scoring more than 65% on the Trust Index are certified as Great Places to Work. This sets Apex apart because over 93% of Best Workplace™ employees would highly recommend their organization’s services and products.

Through the survey process, Great Place to Work® uncovered that 100% of Apex employees in the UK agree that:

Management has a clear view of where the Apex is going and how to get there.

When you join Apex, you are made to feel welcome.

People at Apex are treated fairly, regardless of their age.

Employees can take time off from work when they need it.

Apex is a physically safe place to work.

“In 2020, Apex took the opportunity to acquire a new business in Europe, including our UK offices. It is exciting to see how these employees have integrated into the Apex culture and are thriving in their new work environments. It is an honor to receive this distinction from Great Place to Work® and I look forward to seeing what comes next for this group,” says Sean Casey, Apex President.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see the team develop and expand even whilst during a transition phase to join the Apex family, then to have a multiyear acknowledgment of ‘Best Place to Work’ is the ultimate recognition for the whole team and their efforts. Everyone should be very proud of their achievements and their contribution to our successes,” commended Robin Irvine, Vice President of Consulting Services – Consumer and Industrial (NA & EMEA) for Apex Systems.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a segment of ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally and has used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Its unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations as well as the acclaimed UK’s Best Workplaces, UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, and UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly “great place to work.”

