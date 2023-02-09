Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, today announced an agreement to sell its 50% equity stake in AIM Services to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. for $535 million. The Company will use the proceeds from the transaction toward debt repayment.

AIM Services was established as a joint venture between Aramark and Mitsui Group companies in 1976 to provide food services to clients across a variety of business sectors in Japan.

“As part of our strategy to deliver profitable growth, we regularly review the Company’s portfolio to identify opportunities to create value for shareholders,” stated John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer. “Monetizing this non-controlling interest will enhance operating focus, strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated debt repayment, and will be accretive to earnings per share.”

The transaction is anticipated to close at the beginning of Aramark’s fiscal third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

As previously announced, Aramark is scheduled to host its fiscal first quarter earnings call on February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

