A growing number of enterprises in France in recent years have begun migrating applications to public cloud platforms, including AWS, shifting away from France’s long-held preference for private clouds, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for France finds that companies have been adopting public clouds for business reasons in the face of changing market conditions and operational realities following the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s public cloud market is dominated by global giants, with AWS alone holding nearly half the market on the strength of its service catalog and AWS Partner Network (APN).

“Public clouds like AWS are gaining favor in France because companies feel a need to be more efficient,” said Lyonel Roüast, president, ISG SEMEA. “Public cloud services can help them eliminate the cost of running and maintaining a data center, simplify backups and improve performance.”

As public clouds gain favor in France, multi-cloud strategies are becoming more common, ISG says. More than one-third of companies in France have implemented multiple clouds, and that proportion is expected to grow to about two-thirds by 2024. Organizations tend to keep the clouds adopted by various subsidiaries and inherited through mergers over time, and they want to avoid relying on one provider. In some cases, they cannot move certain data or applications to U.S.-based clouds. Once some workloads have been moved to the cloud, it often becomes hard to justify the cost of keeping others on traditional infrastructure, so cloud migrations keep expanding.

The financial services industry is leading public cloud adoption in France, followed by the industrial and manufacturing sectors, and startups commonly choose public cloud strategies for flexibility and cost containment, the report says. Though hyperscale cloud platforms dominate the market, some public agencies are not allowed to store data in U.S.-based clouds, and many small and medium-sized companies favor smaller local providers for their proximity and more flexible pricing.

The rise of public clouds in France has also led to the growth of consulting and migration service providers that help enterprises define the scope of a project, carry out a transition and take full advantage of cloud capabilities.

“Companies cannot migrate to AWS on their own,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “There are many providers in France that are available to assist clients with everything from gauging a project’s technical feasibility to planning future developments.”

The report also examines several other trends related to AWS use in France, including the gradual emergence of AWS as-a-platform IoT projects and SAP HANA implementations.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for France evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across six quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services and AWS Consulting Services.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names Atos and DXC Technology as Leaders in five quadrants each. Claranet and Kyndryl are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and IBM is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Claranet and Devoteam Revolve are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. In addition, oXya and TeamWork are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Claranet.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

