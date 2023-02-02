NeoDynamics Partners with Uniphar for US Distribution and Logistics

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: NEOD.ST), a medical device company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and care of cancer, today announced it is partnering with global distribution and logistics giant Uniphar Group to ensure a successful US launch of NeoNavia®, its innovative pulse biopsy system.

"NeoDynamics couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with Uniphar, a proven global partner to pharma and MedTech companies. Leveraging Uniphar's customer service, logistics management and digital technology will allow us to aggressively hit the US market," said Anna Eriksrud CEO of NeoDynamics. "The relationship with Uniphar is a key corporate development as we put all the pieces in place for the successful US launch of NeoNavia."

Rick Hughes, Managing Director of Uniphar Logistics, said "As Uniphar MedTech continues its expansion into North America in pursuit of end-to-end supply chain solutions for its customers, we are pleased to partner with NeoDynamics for patient support through Diligent Healthcare, a Uniphar company, in addition to medical device distribution through Uniphar Logistics."

Uniphar Group is an international diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions - Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. The Group is active in Ireland, the UK, Europe, the US and Australia.

In anticipation of our US launch, NeoDynamics has put in place an experienced senior management team. Adding Uniphar Logistics is another component of the commercialization support infrastructure. Once completed we will begin assembling the US sales organization. We expect our first interaction with US customers will occur at the annual conference of the American Society of Breast Cancer Surgeons in April.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB +46708 444 966 or e-mail [email protected]

Aaron Wong, CFO NeoDynamics AB +46 735 972 011 or e-mail [email protected]

Pernille Friis Andersen, +45 3093 1887 or e-mail [email protected]

Claus Thestrup, +46 707 553 057 or e-mail [email protected]

Tim Ryan, US Investor Relations, +1 646.342.6199 or e-mail [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neodynamics-partners-with-uniphar-for-us-distribution-and-logistics-301737253.html

SOURCE NeoDynamics

WRITTEN BY

