The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F

