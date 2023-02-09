Harrow Announces Permanent, Product-Specific J-Code (J2403) for IHEEZO™ (Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Gel) 3% for Ocular Surface Anesthesia Effective April 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent, product-specific J-code for IHEEZO%26trade%3B (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% for ocular surface anesthesia. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the IHEEZO J‑code (J2403) will become effective April 1, 2023.

In commenting on the announcement, Mark L. Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harrow, said, “We are committed to the accessibility of new therapies that benefit eyecare professionals and the patients they serve. As we prepare for the commercial launch of IHEEZO in the coming months, we are grateful that IHEEZO will have its own permanent, product-specific J-code beginning April 1, 2023, enabling a more efficient billing process for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and retina specialists, and creating greater accessibility to the many clinical benefits that IHEEZO provides. We want to thank CMS for its consideration and timely review of our J-code application.”

About %3Cb%3EIHEEZO%26trade%3B%3C%2Fb%3E (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3%

  • IHEEZO is a sterile, single-patient‑use, physician‑administered, ophthalmic gel preparation, containing no preservatives, that is safe and effective for ocular surface anesthesia.
  • IHEEZO was approved by the FDA on September 26, 2022.
  • Clinical trials of IHEEZO demonstrated that patients treated with IHEEZO did not require any supplemental treatment to complete the intended surgical procedure.
  • IHEEZO represents the first approved use in the U.S. ophthalmic market of chloroprocaine hydrochloride and the first branded ocular anesthetic approved for the U.S. ophthalmic market in nearly 14 years.
  • IHEEZO is protected by an Orange Book-listed patent that is valid until 2038.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE
IHEEZO™ is indicated for ocular surface anesthesia.

CONTRAINDICATIONS
IHEEZO™ is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to any component of this preparation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
IHEEZO™ should not be injected or intraocularly administered. Patients should not touch the eye for at least 10 to 20 minutes after using an anesthetic as accidental injuries can occur due to insensitivity of the eye. Prolonged use of a topical ocular anesthetic may produce permanent corneal opacification and ulceration with accompanying visual loss. Do not touch the dropper tip to any surface as this may contaminate the gel. IHEEZO™ is indicated for administration under the direct supervision of a healthcare provider. IHEEZO™ is not intended for patient self-administration.

ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most common adverse reaction is mydriasis (approximately 25%).

For additional information about IHEEZO™, including important safety information, please see the Full Prescribing Information.

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company serving ophthalmologists and optometrists by providing FDA-approved branded ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and innovative compounded prescription medicines that are accessible and affordable. Harrow’s mission is to help eyecare professionals protect the gift of sight for their patients. For more information about Harrow, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our FDA-approved products and compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company’s products and challenges related to the marketing of the Company’s products; risks related to our pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our products; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005395r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005395/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.