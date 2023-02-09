Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results starting at 5 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.

