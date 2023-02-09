Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) announced today that Dan Galves, Chief Communications Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in the first quarter of 2023.

Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference, February 15, 2023

Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 22, 2023

Barclays Industrial Select Conference, February 23, 2023

Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, March 8, 2023

Mobileye plans to webcast its presentations and “fireside chats” when possible. To access information on the webcasts, including the specific time of Mobileye’s participation, and to register for and access the webcasts, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Mobileye’s investor relations (IR) site at ir.mobileye.com.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. And additional events will be announced in due time. For the latest information, please visit the IR site.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 125 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mobileye.com.

“Mobileye,” the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

