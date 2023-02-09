CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results and other business highlights.



A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

