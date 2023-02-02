PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig at Marban, which will be focusing on its Malartic H deposit. The drilling is part of the 14,000 metre brownfield resource expansion drilling program at Marban Engineering, in furtherance of preparing a maiden resource estimate planned for Q2-2023. Malartic H is located within five kilometres of the proposed processing plant based on the Marban Pre-feasibility study – significant historical intercepts are listed in Table 1.

"We are excited to continue mobilizing more rigs to our project as we are on track to complete the metres planned for this winter at Marban. The drilling at Malartic H will enable us to complete the delineation of the main deposit and publish a maiden inferred resource estimate during Q2-2023. We are confident that our systematic drilling campaign will allow us to identify additional ounces at Marban", said O3 Mining President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra.

Highlights:

14,000 brownfield exploration program with 6,000 metres planned for Malartic H

Maiden mineral resource estimate expected in Q2-2023

Table 1: Historic drill intercepts reported by Niogold Mining Corporation*

Hole ID Reported Intercept Source 54-25 39.96 g/t Au over 0.9 metres 1 and 1.01 g/t Au over 78.4 metres

54-31 4.43 g/t Au over 3.9 metres 2 and 3.94 g/t Au over 7.3 metres

14-07 5.07 g/t Au over 1.75 metres 4 and 2.78 g/t Au over 7.0 metres

MH-10-033 0.90 g/t Au over 54.5 metres 1 including 11.50 g/t Au over 1.2 metres

MH-10-078 5.42 g/t Au over 5.7 metres 1 and 3.45 g/t Au over 4.8 metres

MH-14-083 24.79 g/t Au over 1.2 metres 3 MH-14-084 1.02 g/t Au over 23.2 metres 3 including 1.43 g/t Au over 13.4 metres

MH-89-09 4.09 g/t Au over 12.3 metres 2





(1) See news release of NioGold Mining Corporation ("NioGold") dated October 7, 2010, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under NioGold's issuer profile. (2) See news release of NioGold dated May 13, 2014, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under NioGold's issuer profile. (3) See news release of NioGold dated September 9, 2014, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under NioGold's issuer profile. (4) See Assessment Report #GM66156 of NioGold, a copy of which is available on Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca)





* On January 1, 2022, the Corporation completed an internal corporate reorganization, whereby certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Corporation (including NioGold), were vertically amalgamated into the Corporation by way of statutory short form amalgamation to form a single entity.



About the Malartic H deposit

The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 600 metres, 300 metres wide and down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. The mineralized system is partially open laterally and completely open at depth. It is located about 1 km to the north of Malartic Hygrade former mine, near the hinge of a regional Z-shaped fold. More importantly the Malartic H deposit is also located between the northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears which host most of the resources of the Marban Engineering Project. At Malartic H, the two shears are northwest-trending and dipping around 70 degrees to the northeast. The deposit is hosted by an alternance of mafic and ultramafic volcanic sequence of the Jacola formation. As visible in the Hygrade area, numerous intermediate dyke systems are injected in the volcanic sequence. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated with contacts between mafic and ultramafic volcanics or with the intermediate dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.

Figure 1: Marban Regional Project – Drilling Areas

Figure 2: Location of historic drill intercepts at Malartic H (NioGold)

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

