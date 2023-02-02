Another Record High: Hisense TV Shipments Reached No. 1 in December 2022 in the Global Market

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, AVC Revo, a market research institute, released its "2022 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands". It showed that the global shipment volume of Hisense TV in December 2022 reached 2.326 million, hitting the first in global market. Hisense has achieved another record high after it had already reached the second place in global TV shipments from January to October in 2022.

Also, according to data released by AVC Revo, the global shipment of Hisense TV in the 2022 seized 2nd place worldwide while its market share reached 12.06%. The overseas shipment of Hisense TV increased 12.2% year-on-year, seeing rapid growth in Europe, Japan and emerging markets.

In the recent FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Hisense, as an Official Sponsor, had caught eyes by its LED perimeter board " Hisense TV, China's No.1, World's No.2". The record also shows that Hisense has always been relentlessly committing to delivering more premium solutions and providing customers with next-level enjoyment.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability" and the development strategy of "Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent year, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

