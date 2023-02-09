Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston next month.

On March 8, Akili sessions are scheduled for the following times:

8am: Scott+Kollins%2C+Akili+Chief+Medical+Officer, will represent the company on a panel discussion about prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) and how PDTs can aid in overall care and outcomes.

9:50 am: Fireside Chat with Eddie+Martucci, Akili Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer & Matt+Franklin, President and Chief Operating Officer

Company leaders will also meet with investors throughout the day on March 8.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Akili’s approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

