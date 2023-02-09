PulseIR to power Empower Clinics with automated tools to deliver mobilized, data-driven activation and communication channels

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") a life sciences healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and the application of clinical studies that leverages it's high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that it signed a deal with PulseIR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fobi AI Inc, to deliver personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile investor relations (IR) solutions to their existing and potential shareholders.

Investor relations (IR) platforms must be able to fully deliver content and mobilization that public companies need to connect their stories, drive ROI, and gain traction in a digital market. PulseIR, which supports Fobi's IR platform Investor Pass, delivers a new experience of personalized engagement through real-time, mobile lock screen communication. PulseIR will deliver a data-driven and digital approach to Empower's IR, directly to followers and investors, generating alerts, company news, events, and more.

"This partnership with PulseIR provides a platform to improve our IR strategy and results," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Better understanding our investors and having a new means of direct and personalized communication will make all the difference in how we acquire, engage, and retain our investors and followers. Empower prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology and this agreement with PulseIR helps us bring new capability to our investor relations programs."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: including, that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

