TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / MOBILE LADS, CORP., dba AVAIL SCIENTIFIC / (OTC PINK:MOBO), is pleased to announce its pending subsidiary, Relai Neuro has been selected as an official vendor for the State of Florida, Justice Administrative Commission (JAC) to provide electroencephalograms (EEG's), reports, and services.

As stated on their website, the mission of the Florida's Justice Administrative Commission (JAC) is to support the entities of the Florida judicial system with fiscal controls, best practices, and exemplary services. The JAC has an annual budget of $1.07 Billion.

The Justice Administrative Commission (JAC) is a small customer-oriented state agency that administratively serves Florida's State Attorneys, Public Defenders, Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsels, Capital Collateral Regional Counsels, and the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Program.

"Through the hard work and dedication of our team at Avail / Relai Neuro, we have demonstrated that we can provide much needed vital neurological testing and reports to provide the courts with medical evidence crucial in criminal legal proceedings", said Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Gerard Maynard. "By using our independent assessment reports, the courts can will be able to take a major leap forward in more accurately determining mental capacities and well-being of those on trial, or awaiting potential trial. We are excited about our recent selection to this role and we are looking forward to working with the legal community to increase living quality for all citizens of the great state of Florida."

Relai Neuro provides neurological testing and data management to rehab and mental health treatment centres in Florida.

Avail Scientific (MOBO) mandate is to support psychedelic medicine research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics, and data management.

Website: https://www. relaineuro.com

Website: https://www.availscientific.com/

About Avail Scientific

Avail Scientific is working to facilitate a medical and social revolution of the current pharmacological therapies for addiction and the underlying causes by providing evidence-based diagnostic and data acquisition programs. These substances can be used as both treatment for addiction and as preventative therapy by addressing the health challenges underlying substance abuse.

We are building a platform to both educate and equip healthcare professionals with the data to use these therapeutic tools efficiently. Our objective is to treat this medical condition and prove out rehabilitation and preventative therapy programs with our partners in healthcare communities, both local and globally.

Avail Scientific is positioned to become a global leader in eliminating the needless suffering that surrounds addiction and mental health issues by providing effective data and patient monitoring to validate their efficacy.

Contact:

Dr. James Thompson

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE OTC, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the ability of Avail to heighten market and brand awareness and to broaden the Company's growth potential.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's ability to grow revenues in the US and global markets.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Mobile Lads, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737799/Relai-Neuro-Selected-as-Official-Vendor-to-Florida-Justice-Administrative-Commission-JAC



