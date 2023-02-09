Xeris Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present an overview of the Company at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference 2023, which is taking place in a virtual format.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 10:40 am – 11:10 am. ET

An audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com. https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fsvb8%2Fxers%2F1643814

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, the first FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris also has an increasingly diverse pipeline of development and partnered programs using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, bringing new products forward for the company as well as its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. including statements regarding the financial outlook for the full-year 2022, including projections regarding year-end 2022 cash estimates and net product revenue, the Company’s expectations regarding its cash flow breakeven projection, estimates and projections about the potential synergies in fiscal year 2022 resulting from the Strongbridge Biopharma acquisition, the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, expectations regarding clinical data or results from planned clinical trials, the timing of clinical trials, the timing or likelihood of regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates, the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets, the potential utility of its formulation platforms and other statements containing the words “will,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this communication could cause Xeris’ actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this communication are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this communication. Additional information about potential impacts of COVID-19, financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based upon information available to Xeris, as of the date of this communication and, while believed to be true when made, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, Xeris does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Xeris or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005068/en/