WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before the New York market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

