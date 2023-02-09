Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: February 15, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:30pm ET

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: March 8, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:40pm PT

Roth Annual Conference

Location: Dana Point, CA

Date: March 13, 2023

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

