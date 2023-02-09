Harsco Environmental Reports Double-Digit Improvement in Safety Performance in 2022

40 minutes ago
Division improved its Total Recordable Incident Rate by 27 percent and added four International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001 certified sites.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today reported that its Harsco Environmental division recorded its third consecutive year of improvements in workplace health and safety. In 2022, Harsco Environmental achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of .45, exceeding its 2022 goal of .62 by 27 percent.

Harsco Environmental’s Visible Felt Leadership program, which launched in 2021, continued to drive improvements in the division’s safety record. Visible Felt Leadership is an intentional leadership model focused on engaging and empowering employees to take personal responsibility for safety and communicate with their peers and leaders when they spot health and safety concerns.

In 2022, Harsco Environmental added four International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001 certified sites. With the addition of these four sites, Harsco Environmental has a total of 65 ISO 45001 certified sites globally. Harsco Environmental’s ongoing pursuit of ISO 45001 certifications at its sites around the world demonstrates its commitment to upholding rigorous occupational health and safety standards.

“Our vision to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses is embedded in our Employee Care value and drives a sustainable safety culture designed to ensure Harsco Environmental employees return home unharmed every day,” said Harsco Environmental Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety Craig Kirby. “Under the effective guidance of our Safety Committee, our employees strive to operate safely every day. Building on our progress in 2022, we look forward to driving further improvements in our safety program to minimize injury and illness among employees.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Philadelphia, the 12,000-employee Company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

