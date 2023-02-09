Hecla 2022 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Article's Main Image

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) today announced it plans to issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operations and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Hecla will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and 2022 full-year operations and financial results. The call-in numbers are as follows:

US & Canada toll-free:

+1 (888) 330-2391; Passcode: 4812168

Outside of US & Canada:

+1 (240) 789-2702; Passcode: 4812168

Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.

Hecla’s live webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website under News & Media (https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F180188973). The webcast will also be archived on the site.

ONE-ON-ONE CALLS

After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call with details provided in our earnings news release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005297/en/

