HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that MICHELIN DDi (Driving Data to Intelligence) , the business unit within Michelin Group specialized in driving behavior data analysis, has selected Otonomo to advance the development of its near-miss zone identification service in Europe. MICHELIN DDi will leverage acceleration and deceleration connected vehicle data events available through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform to identify potential accident hot spots and help European road authorities reduce risk and improve road safety for drivers, beginning in France and followed by additional countries across Europe.



“Otonomo is an important partner in our strategy to turn mobility data into actionable insights for our European customers,” said Philippe Armand, CEO MICHELIN DDi and VP Michelin Mobility Intelligence. “Using connected vehicle data and our advanced contextualization and data science expertise, we are able to deliver insights that can improve road and driver safety. We look forward to our collaboration with Otonomo to help more European customers and road managers implement preventive road safety plans and make mobility safer for everyone.”

Through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform, Otonomo will supply MICHELIN DDi with data sets on harsh braking and acceleration events from millions of connected vehicles. MICHELIN DDi will then leverage its own expertise on driving behavior and lateral acceleration analysis to develop a near-miss zone identification service, enabling European customers to identify roads with concentrations of atypical driving behavior and areas where accidents have been narrowly missed. These insights allow customers to identify areas of road safety concern that would have been difficult or impossible to detect from accident reports alone. Customers can then prioritize the necessary corrective actions to move from accident detection to accident prevention.

“As an innovative leader in mobility and data science, MICHELIN DDi is well aligned with our vision to empower the future of mobility,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder of Otonomo. “Through our collaboration, MICHELIN DDi will be able to further enrich its data sources as the company continues building solutions to create smarter and safer mobility.”

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles with just

one contract and one API.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

