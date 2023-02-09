Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Credit+Suisse%26rsquo%3Bs+28%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Energy+Summit in Vail, CO on February 27, 2023

in Vail, CO on February 27, 2023 Raymond+James%26rsquo%3B+44%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Institutional+Investors+Conference in Orlando, FL on March 7, 2023

in Orlando, FL on March 7, 2023 J.P. Morgan’s 2023 Industrials Conference in New York, NY on March 14, 2023

In addition to the above live conferences, Archer will be participating in the following virtual conference:

Baird%26rsquo%3Bs+Vehicle+Tech+%26amp%3B+Mobility+Conference to be held virtually on February 15, 2023

To receive additional information on the conferences or schedule a meeting with Archer’s executive team, please contact your representative at the appropriate bank.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005416/en/