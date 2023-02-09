Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today announced that Bill Lambert intends to step down as Chair of the Board of Directors following the Company's upcoming annual meeting in May 2023. Mr. Lambert has been a director and the Chair of the Board since 2006. Mr. Lambert intends to remain on the Board, ensuring an orderly transition and continuity.

The Board intends to appoint Janet Giesselman, an independent director, as the Chair of the Board effective on Mr. Lambert's retirement. Ms. Giesselman has been a director of AGI since 2013 and currently chairs the Human Resources Committee in addition to serving on the Audit as well as the Governance, Sustainability, and Social Responsibility Committees.

This transition aligns with AGI's continuing focus on strong governance principles and succession planning. Recent steps include the addition of Rohit Bhardwaj and Paul Householder to the Board in November 2022 and Mr. Householder's appointment as President & CEO in September 2022.

Mr. Lambert stated: “It has been a privilege to have led such a dedicated Board and worked with such exceptional executive teams over the past 17 years. I am confident that Janet is the ideal person to lead the Board at this exciting time. She is an accomplished leader, with extensive North American and international experience in both agriculture and related industries as well as an in-depth understanding of AGI, having served on the Board for the past 10 years. I look forward to working with Janet to ensure we continue to execute on our strategy focused on profitable growth, operational excellence, and balance sheet discipline to enhance value for all stakeholders.”

Ms. Giesselman stated: “I am honoured to have the confidence of the Board to replace Bill as Chair. As incoming Chair, I look forward to continuing to work with the Board, Paul, and the rest of his management team to realize the full potential of AGI, while maintaining the highest levels of corporate governance and serving the interests of all our stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Bill for his leadership and dedication and am pleased that we will continue to have the benefit of his insight, judgement, and strategic vision.”

Ms. Giesselman has over 30 years of U.S. and international agriculture, energy, and specialty chemicals industry experience, having led multiple global businesses. From 2001 to 2010, she held numerous senior leadership positions with the Dow Chemical Company including Business Vice President Dow Latex, President and General Manager Dow Oil and Gas, and Vice President Dow AgroSciences. Before joining Dow, Ms. Giesselman held various business leadership positions with the Rohm and Haas Company. She holds a B.Sc., Biology from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Plant Pathology from the University of Florida. Ms. Giesselman is also a director of McCain Foods Limited, Twin Disc, Inc., and Corteva Inc. and previously served on the boards of GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. and Omnova Solutions Inc.

Investor Day

As previously announced, AGI is hosting an investor day today, February 2, 2023. The event is scheduled from 10:00am to 12:00pm ET and is structured in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual webcast attendance options available.

The investor day will be hosted by Paul Householder, President & CEO, as well as Jim Rudyk, CFO, who will provide an update on AGI’s operations, recent developments, and strategic priorities.

Event Details

In-person attendance

TMX Market Centre

120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5H 1S3

Room: Pearce Bunting & Barbara Stymiest

Virtual webcast attendance

https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F466418294+%0A

Following the event, the presentation and supporting materials will be made available on AGI’s corporate website.

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

