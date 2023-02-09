DT Midstream to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Schedules Earnings Call

DETROIT, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (: DTM) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

DT Midstream has scheduled a conference call to discuss results for 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) the same day. Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at this link. The participant toll-free telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada is 888.330.2022, and the toll number is 646.960.0690; the passcode is 8347152. International access numbers are available here.

The webcast will be archived on the DT Midstream website at investor.dtmidstream.com.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Investor Relations

Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424
i[email protected]

