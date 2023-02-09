Xilio Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that René Russo, Pharm.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, which are designed to optimize their therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as programs in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

