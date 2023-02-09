MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement through one of its French subsidiaries to acquire the assets and operations of OMMIC SAS (“OMMIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer with expertise in wafer fabrication, epitaxial growth and monolithic microwave integrated circuit (“MMIC”) processing and design.

OMMIC, located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, has a 40+ year heritage in material science, semiconductor wafer processing and MMIC design. Its differentiated Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) compound semiconductor manufacturing capabilities include multiple European Space Agency (ESA) qualified semiconductor processes and products. OMMIC currently operates a 3-inch wafer production line and has recently installed, but is not currently utilizing, a 6-inch line.

OMMIC’s portfolio of high frequency MMIC products and its design capability will enable MACOM to better address microwave applications in the Telecommunications, Industrial and Aerospace and Defense markets.

“We are excited to acquire a new engineering and manufacturing facility located in France,” stated Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of OMMIC is expected to enable us to further increase our focus on the European markets, expand our wafer production capability and extend our product offerings to higher millimeter-wave frequencies, which are all in line with our long-term strategy. We believe that combining OMMIC’s technology and manufacturing capability with MACOM’s scale and market presence will be a driver of long-term growth and profitability.”

The purchase price of approximately €38.5 million will be funded with cash-on-hand and includes real estate and all associated facilities. The transaction is expected to close during MACOM’s fiscal second quarter of 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

