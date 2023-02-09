Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, will participate in the Architectural and Technical Considerations in SmallSat Constellations panel at the 2023 SmallSat Symposium.

Rob Schwarz, Momentus Chief Technology Officer, will join other industry smallsat leaders – including Momentus customer FOSSA Systems – to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and impact of small satellite constellations. The panel is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time on February 9.

“Orbital Service Vehicles can provide less expensive launch options for customers to build a high volume of satellites without propulsion systems,” said Schwarz. “Customers can then rely on servicing vehicles to remove failed satellites, reducing the burden of collision avoidance. As in-space infrastructure services mature, small satellite constellations can extend mission lifetime and better serve commercial and government mission sets.”

In addition to the panel, Momentus sales and technical representatives will be available to meet February 7-9 at SmallSat Symposium. Email [email protected] to schedule time with the team.

Momentus has two Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicles in space. During its inaugural+mission launched in May 2022, Momentus deployed eight payloads from Vigoride and a third-party deployer. A next-generation Vigoride+launched+January+3 on the Company’s second demonstration mission. You can read the latest mission update here.

The Company recently announced it will deliver+next-generation+satellites+for+FOSSA+Systems to low-Earth orbit, an important step toward Momentus’ first large-scale constellation deployment. In 2023, the Company is also targeting flying smallsat payloads for NASA, CONTEC+CO., the Australian+Research+Centre, and other customers.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

