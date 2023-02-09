Juniper Networks Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Winners

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the award winners for the 2022 Juniper Partner of the Year. The annual awards honor top Juniper channel partners across various solutions, markets, and regions spanning the globe. Categories include Enterprise, Service Provider, Cloud Managed Services, Commercial, Alliances, Distribution, Federal VAR and SI, Services, National, Theatre Overall, Rising Star, AI-Driven Enterprise, Cloud-ready Data Center, and Connected Security.

Winners are reviewed across all areas of their business and chosen based on their prior 2022-year outcomes. Award criteria includes a partner’s ability to drive innovative business solutions, exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achievement of their financial goals. Partners can win in multiple categories.

Juniper’s Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales shared this, “These partners have demonstrated their commitment to Juniper while delivering superior outcomes, earning them Juniper Partner of the Year.” Mackintosh went on to say, “Partner-Initiated Deal-Registration continues to grow each year, even during the past two years where supply chain issues had an impact on the entire industry. This extraordinary group of partners have been steadfast and transformational in our growth and Juniper owes them a wealth of gratitude for their contributions. Congratulations to our 2022 Partner of the Year winners, and I look forward to celebrating your outstanding accomplishments at the Partner Executive Summit in Madrid.”

This year, there are over forty partners worldwide, who have been given the title of Juniper Partner of the Year. A complete list of the winners can be found on the award site. Juniper will be honoring their partners at the 2023 Juniper Executive Partner Summit in Madrid, Spain, later this month, where close to 500 attendees are expected.

For more information on the 2022 Juniper Partner of the Year award winners visit+the+award+site.

For more information on the Juniper 2023 Juniper Partner Advantage Program, visit www.juniper.net%2Fpartners.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005107r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005107/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.