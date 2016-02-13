Trevi Therapeutics to Present and Participate in Upcoming February Conferences

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2023

BIO CEO & Investor Conference, February 6-9 – Corporate presentation Tuesday, February 7, at 10:45 a.m. ET

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 13-16 – Corporate presentation Tuesday, February 14, at 11:20 a.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior leadership will attend and present at the following February investor conferences.

Trevi_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

BIO CEO & Investor Conference (February 6-9, 2023)
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, February 7 at 10:45 a.m. ET
Corporate presentation: Farrell Simon, SVP, Head of Commercial and Strategy
Meeting participation: Lisa Delfini, CFO, and Farrell Simon, SVP, Head of Commercial and Strategy
Location: New York, NY and virtual

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (February 13-16, 2023)
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET
Corporate presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO
Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference corporate presentation will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF, other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. The Company reported statistically significant results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF. Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY02909&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-therapeutics-to-present-and-participate-in-upcoming-february-conferences-301737103.html

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY02909&Transmission_Id=202302020730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY02909&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.