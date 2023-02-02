PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"We are pleased to receive this award and be counted among America's most responsible companies," said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "CMC's ranking on Newsweek's list reflects our strong performance across environmental, social, and governance aspects of our business. This performance is driven by the core values of our organization that emphasize fair and honest treatment of all stakeholders, and that good business practices go hand-in-hand with good environmental stewardship."

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Through its Tensar operations, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.

