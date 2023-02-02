KFC® Takes New Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps Nationwide

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 2, 2023

Starting Feb. 6, fried chicken fans can get their hands on two KFC Wraps for just $5

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced a new menu item that will have wrap lovers on cloud nine. Starting Feb. 6, Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. To celebrate their release, those looking for a meal on the go or a deal can enjoy two KFC Wraps for just $5!*

1_KFC_Wraps_Hero_Image.jpg

After a successful test in Atlanta in 2022, the new KFC Wraps will finally be available to everyone. KFC is a brand known for listening to its fans, and they made it loud and clear that they wanted fried chicken wraps. With over 42,000 mentions on Twitter within the past two years from people craving wraps, KFC decided to give the people what they want. And who can blame them? Everything tastes better wrapped in a warm flour tortilla!

KFC is even surprising and delighting select consumers who have been tweeting about their burning desire for wraps to come back by offering to send them a giant tortilla wrap blanket and a KFC gift card to try KFC Wraps.

The new KFC Wraps are more craveable than ever before, with two new mouthwatering options:

  • The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla
  • The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers an Extra Crispy™ Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crispy pickles

"Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger lickin' good KFC Wraps," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal. Whether you crave a Classic Chicken Wrap or are looking to turn up the heat with Spicy Slaw, we've got you covered."

Whether you're looking for a lunch that won't break the bank, a dinner on the go after a packed day or a filling midday snack, it's always a good time for KFC Wraps. Order your wraps today online at KFC.com and on the KFC mobile app or in KFC restaurants for just $5.* A KFC Wraps combo is also available for $7.99*, featuring your choice of two wraps (available in classic or spicy), a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries.

The new KFC Wraps pair well with PepsiCo's new great-tasting STARRY™, which delivers a crisp, clear burst of lemon-lime flavor.

*Prices may vary. For a limited time only at participating locations, while supplies last. Tax, fees and tips extra. Extra charge for substitutions may apply. Offer not available on third-party ordering websites/apps. STARRY is a trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 26,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

KFC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA03785&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kfc-takes-new-kentucky-fried-chicken-wraps-nationwide-301736960.html

SOURCE KFC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA03785&Transmission_Id=202302020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA03785&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.