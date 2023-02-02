The Home Depot and Ecolab Launch Ecolab® Scientific Clean

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023

For the First Time Ever, the Power of Ecolab's Science-Backed Cleaning Products Now Available in Retail Stores

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® is growing its line of cleaning products by partnering with Ecolab Inc., a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, to launch Ecolab Scientific Clean. The new retail product line offers the cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial and residential use that Ecolab is known for, now available at The Home Depot. The latest line of products will give both Pro and DIY customers in-store access to innovative cleaning technology.

the_home_depot_logo.jpg

This exclusive home improvement partnership with The Home Depot marks the first of its kind in Ecolab's 100-year history.

"We're excited to welcome Ecolab, one of the most well-known and trusted brands in delivering high quality cleaning products in the industry, to The Home Depot and are proud to offer the latest in cleaning technology to both our Pro and DIY customers," said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising. "Having Ecolab Scientific Clean on our shelves not only enables our Pro customers to deliver a professional clean, but it allows our DIY customers to bring that cleaning power into their homes, as well."

Ecolab Scientific Clean products are available in stores and online at The Home Depot and include the following categories of cleaning products:

  • Degreasers: This fast-acting, heavy-duty line of degreasers are designed to attack and dissolve tough grease and oil in industrial shops, kitchens, automobiles and even outdoor concrete and driveways, allowing doers to tackle the toughest cleaning projects.
  • Pressure Wash Concentrate: The Ecolab Scientific Clean Pressure Wash Concentrates provide customers with options for concrete and driveway, exterior house and siding, or an all-purpose premium product.
  • Bathroom Cleaners: Properly cleaning a bathroom takes a variety of products, and the Ecolab Scientific Clean line features Acidic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Calcium Lime Rust Remover, Mold and Mildew Stain Remover and Foaming Shower Tub and Tile cleaner.
  • Floor Cleaners and Finishes: Whether for a Pro or a DIY customer, Ecolab Scientific Clean provides powerful floor cleaners and finishers like Fast-Action Stripper, Hardwood and Laminate Cleaner, and High Traffic Low Maintenance Finish.

"Every day, in countries all over the world, restaurants, hospitals and hotels put their trust in Ecolab products to keep their kitchens, operating rooms and guest rooms clean," said Darrell Brown, president and chief operating officer at Ecolab. "For the very first time, our new Ecolab Scientific Clean products will bring 100 years of expertise and innovation to Home Depot customers."

The Ecolab Scientific Clean product line is available now in all Home Depot stores and online. For additional information on this launch, visit www.homedepot.com/ecolab.

About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,319 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

favicon.png?sn=CL03006&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-and-ecolab-launch-ecolab-scientific-clean-301736451.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL03006&Transmission_Id=202302020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL03006&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.