Lithium South Drills Deep Well at HMN Li Project

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide results from the ongoing drill campaign at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) in Salta Province, Argentina. The resource expansion drill program is comprised of four core wells (Holes AS01, AS02, AS03 and AS04) located north to south, and three monitor wells (Holes AS05, AS06 and AS07) located west of the core wells (see enclosed drill map). All seven drill holes are located on the Alba Sabrina claim block.

Lithium_South_Drills.jpg

The final core well AS02 has been completed to a depth of 410 meters. The hole has established a deep portion of the brine basin, much deeper than previous drilling. The geology is comprised of medium to fine sand from 0 to 131 meters, medium sand from 131 to 308 meters. After 308 meters, fractured ortho-quartz was encountered down to 410 meters where the hole is terminated. The rig will now move to drill the final hole, AS07. A final core hole will be completed on the Natalia Maria claim block upon completion of drilling at the Alba Sabrina claim block.

Brine samples using a double packer system have been obtained at 62, 84, 128, 217, 341 and 368 meters. All samples were collected using industry best practices and have been forwarded to Alex Stewart laboratories of Mendoza, Argentina for analysis.

Company President and Chief Executive Officer Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted, "We are very excited to complete a hole to such significant depth at the Alba Sabrina claim block. We look forward to concluding the drill program and completing an updated resource study."

About Lithium South

The HMN Li Project is at an advanced stage of evaluation, with a Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in April 2019. Lithium South is the 100% owner of the HMN Li Project and expects to expand the known resource with its current drill program. Preliminary results support this expectation. Additional project work including permitting, environmental studies and process test work is ongoing.

The Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project is adjacent to a US$4 billion lithium mine under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired their holdings from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US$280 million. Livent Corporation is producing lithium to the south of the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project and has actively operated there for over twenty-five years.

The technical and scientific information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Mark King, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Dr. King participated in the preparation of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100
Website: www.lithiumsouth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994361/Lithium_South_Drills.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815015/Lithium_South_Development_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Lithium_South_Development_Corporation_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN03336&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-south-drills-deep-well-at-hmn-li-project-301737147.html

SOURCE Lithium South Development Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN03336&Transmission_Id=202302020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN03336&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.