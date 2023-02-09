Mytheresa Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (

NYSE:MYTE, Financial) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 financial results and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the U.S. market open on February 23, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (888) 550-5658 (USA). The participant access code will be 4922601. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on February 23, 2023, through March 2, 2023, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 4922601. For specific international dial-ins please see+here.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
  • Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference in London on Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • J. P. Morgan 9th Annual Retail Round-Up in New York on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category “LIFE”. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21).

