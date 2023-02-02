Disciplined Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1638 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Disciplined Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PSX by 43,422 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 02/02/2023, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $97.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $45.66Bil. The stock has returned 16.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 32,539 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 02/02/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $117.7 per share and a market cap of $146.66Bil. The stock has returned 34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Disciplined Investments, LLC bought 13,149 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 13,977. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.94 per share and a market cap of $19.11Bil. The stock has returned 1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 11,004 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/02/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $105.15 per share and a market cap of $1,072.70Bil. The stock has returned -30.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Disciplined Investments, LLC bought 13,637 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 21,993. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.06.

On 02/02/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $17.90Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

