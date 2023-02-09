WASHINGTON , Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the kick-off of ibex Cares Mental Health Matters, a month-long employee campaign to drive awareness and focus on mental and emotional health across its global employee base. ibex Cares Mental Health Matters will provide ibex’s more than 30,000 employees access to tools and resources to help promote overall wellness, including mental health in prevention services, early identification and intervention integrated care, services and support.



“Caring for mental health and wellbeing has never been more critical,” said Bridgett Hart, VP of Employee Engagement at ibex. “We understand that the mental health of our team members is a priority, especially coming out of the pandemic. We are dedicated to delivering collaborative care solutions to improve the health and wellness of all our team and are focused on providing the tools for our employees to live happier and healthier lives.”

In addition, ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates around the world, will partner with non-profit organizations around the world to raise money for mental health, including Mental Health America in the U.S.; Hogar de Ancianos “Hilos de Plata” in Honduras; National Center for Mental Health in the Philippines; Fountain House Institute for Mental Health in Pakistan; Belleview Hospital in Jamaica; and MoviCancer through National Bertha Calderon Hospital in Nicaragua.

“We are proud to partner with these amazing organizations to bring greater awareness of the importance of mental wellness around the world,” added Hart.

ibex is committed to meaningfully investing in its employees and the communities where they live and work. In 2022, ibex Cares donated more than $250,000 to local charities and causes.

