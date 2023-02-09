ibex Launches Mental Health Matters Month

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ibex Cares Mental Health Matters will drive awareness and support for mental wellness

WASHINGTON , Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the kick-off of ibex Cares Mental Health Matters, a month-long employee campaign to drive awareness and focus on mental and emotional health across its global employee base. ibex Cares Mental Health Matters will provide ibex’s more than 30,000 employees access to tools and resources to help promote overall wellness, including mental health in prevention services, early identification and intervention integrated care, services and support.

“Caring for mental health and wellbeing has never been more critical,” said Bridgett Hart, VP of Employee Engagement at ibex. “We understand that the mental health of our team members is a priority, especially coming out of the pandemic. We are dedicated to delivering collaborative care solutions to improve the health and wellness of all our team and are focused on providing the tools for our employees to live happier and healthier lives.”

In addition, ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates around the world, will partner with non-profit organizations around the world to raise money for mental health, including Mental Health America in the U.S.; Hogar de Ancianos “Hilos de Plata” in Honduras; National Center for Mental Health in the Philippines; Fountain House Institute for Mental Health in Pakistan; Belleview Hospital in Jamaica; and MoviCancer through National Bertha Calderon Hospital in Nicaragua.

“We are proud to partner with these amazing organizations to bring greater awareness of the importance of mental wellness around the world,” added Hart.

ibex is committed to meaningfully investing in its employees and the communities where they live and work. In 2022, ibex Cares donated more than $250,000 to local charities and causes.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d31773da-7ba4-42dc-b448-d2e42b5b0e56

ti?nf=ODc0MTMxMiM1Mzg3NjM2IzIwOTUwNDY=
Ibex-Limited.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.