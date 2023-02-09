Pulse Biosciences Announces Its Novel Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation System Will Be Highlighted at the 2023 AF Symposium

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Pulse+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) technology for electrophysiology and the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced its technology will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the 28th Annual International AF Symposium meeting in Boston February 2–4.

The poster highlights the integration of Pulse Bioscience’s nsPFA System with CardioNXT’s iMAP 3-D mapping and navigation system. The preclinical study demonstrated the integrated system’s ability to navigate the catheter for accurate ablation and to create pre and post-ablation voltage maps.

“We are excited to announce our work and collaborative efforts with CardioNXT and these highly respected physicians to develop a new and exciting modality for cardiac ablation and the treatment of arrhythmias,” said Kevin Danahy, CEO and President of Pulse Biosciences. “Although it’s still in the early innings, we are pleased with the preclinical data that suggests we’ve made encouraging progress with our new proprietary circumferential nsPFA catheter system. This offering has the potential to improve patient outcomes by combining the latest technologies in pulsed field ablation and 3D mapping and navigation.”

Poster Presentation:

Novel Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Compatible with 3D Mapping & Navigation Systempresented February 2-3 in the main exhibit hall

Authors: Ashwin Mathur; Paul Kessman; Jerome Edwards; Darrin Uecker; Roman Turovskiy; David Danitz; Iwanari Kawamura, MD; Usman Siddiqui, MD; Jacob Koruth, MD; and Vivek Reddy, MD

About Pulsed Field Ablation

Pulsed field ablation is an exciting new modality for ablating tissue and in particular cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Current treatment options, including existing PFA systems, utilize pulse durations in the microseconds, stimulating skeletal muscle resulting in patient spasm. As such, deeper sedation and paralytics may be needed during these procedures. To combat this dynamic Pulse Biosciences developed the nsPFA System utilizing pulse durations in the nanosecond range.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nsPFA technology for use in electrophysiology and the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to Pulse Biosciences’ expectations concerning its collaboration with CardioNXT, such as whether an integrated product using a mapping catheter and Pulse Biosciences’ nsPFA System can accurately ablate cardiac cells and create post-ablation voltage maps, statements concerning customer adoption and future use of the CellFX System to address a range of conditions such as atrial fibrillation, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s nsPFA technology and the CellFX System to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue, and Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding whether the Company’s nsPFA technology will become a disruptive treatment option for treating cardiac arrhythmias and whether future clinical studies will show the CellFX System is safe and effective to treat atrial fibrillation or any other medical condition, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005390r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005390/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.