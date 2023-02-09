Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the Canadian launch of TOTAL30® for Astigmatism and DAILIES TOTAL1® for Astigmatism. This launch extends Alcon’s portfolio of reusable and daily disposable lenses, with high-performing options designed for astigmatic patients.

Estimates show that toric lenses – for astigmatic correction – is the fastest growing segment of the contact lens market,* presenting an opportunity for eye care professionals to provide outstanding vision correction and patient experience. Though 47 percent of patients require astigmatic correction, studies show only 10 percent of them wear toric lenses.1**

“We’re proud to bring TOTAL30 for Astigmatism contact lenses to Canada, alongside DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism lenses which have been tremendously successful in other markets,” said Chris Gruhn, General Manager of Alcon Canada. “These eagerly anticipated innovations will provide astigmatic patients with stable vision and outstanding overall comfort, delivering on our purpose to help people see brilliantly.”

Studies show toric lens wearers experience more discomfort compared to sphere lens wearers (42% vs. 35%) and end-of-day dryness (35% vs. 26%).2 Featuring Alcon’s proprietary Water Gradient material, the new TOTAL toric lenses address these concerns, with a lens that is nearly 100% water at its surface so all that touches the eye is a gentle cushion of moisture.3,4

“Many contact lens wearers expect some discomfort or dryness to be the norm, and this is especially true for toric wearers,”2 said Dr. Christine Misener, O.D. at the Ancaster Eye Clinic. “My patients have seen success in TOTAL contact lenses, and now, I have a comfortable option for astigmatic patients too with the same innovative Water Gradient lens technology.”

These innovations also feature other proprietary technologies from Alcon designed to help provide patients with the ultimate wearing experience:

The PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 ® lens design provides the on-eye stability astigmatic contact lens wearers need for exceptionally clear and stable vision. 5

provides the on-eye stability astigmatic contact lens wearers need for exceptionally clear and stable vision. The reusable, Water Gradient design of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism features biomimetic CELLIGENT™ Technology , which helps resist bacteria and lipid deposits for a clean lens all month long. 6-9

, which helps resist bacteria and lipid deposits for a clean lens all month long. DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism features SmarTears® Technology,whichreleases an ingredient found naturally in tears that helps to stabilize the lipid layer of the tear film.4

Eye care professionals can visit www.myalcon.ca to find out how TOTAL toric contact lenses can benefit their practice and patients with astigmatism. Please see product instructions for full wear, care and safety information.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a common vision problem with 47 percent of patients requiring astigmatic correction.1** Those with an astigmatism have an irregularly shaped cornea, as opposed to spherical, which can cause fuzzy, blurred vision and make images appear stretched. Other symptoms of astigmatism can include headaches, eye fatigue and discomfort, squinting and difficulty with night vision.

* Alcon Internal Estimates

** >0.75D in at least one eye

